Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the retailer will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TGT. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.74. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

