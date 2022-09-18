Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on TATYY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.36) to GBX 980 ($11.84) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.
Tate & Lyle Trading Down 4.5 %
OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $62.97.
About Tate & Lyle
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
