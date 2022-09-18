Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TATYY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.36) to GBX 980 ($11.84) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $62.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.5652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.95%.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

