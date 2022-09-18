TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.56.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SNX opened at $90.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $220,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,253,786.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $220,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,253,786.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,588. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,435,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

