Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $948,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $913,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

