The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

NYSE BKE traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 599,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,629. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. Buckle has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Buckle by 142.2% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Buckle by 2,635.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Buckle by 48.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

