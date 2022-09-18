The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $602.52

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 602.52 ($7.28) and traded as low as GBX 582.40 ($7.04). The Edinburgh Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 587 ($7.09), with a volume of 484,227 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 602.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 614.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £997.76 million and a P/E ratio of 715.85.

In other The Edinburgh Investment Trust news, insider Aidan Lisser acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.08) per share, for a total transaction of £22,854 ($27,614.79).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

