The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Korea Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after acquiring an additional 59,712 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in The Korea Fund during the second quarter worth $772,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Korea Fund by 247.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 88.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Korea Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. The Korea Fund has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

