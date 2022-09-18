Tokes 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00086532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00076145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00020083 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00029967 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007517 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokes

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry.Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

