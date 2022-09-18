TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Short Interest Down 29.5% in August

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 839,500 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 255,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Performance

TopBuild stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,995. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLD. Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.