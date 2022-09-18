Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.33 and traded as low as C$1.26. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 80,500 shares traded.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 3.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$267.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Touchstone Exploration news, Director John David Wright sold 71,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$110,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,397,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,366,165.30. Insiders have sold a total of 284,234 shares of company stock valued at $436,688 over the last 90 days.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

