TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,414 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.2% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,786,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,419. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $38.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

