TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 393 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WMT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,958,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $361.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52.
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
