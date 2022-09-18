Triangle Securities Wealth Management Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.7% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.96 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.29.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.