Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 447 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after acquiring an additional 250,197 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,307,000 after purchasing an additional 229,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 178,226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.48. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

