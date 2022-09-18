Unistake 1-Day Volume Tops $9,903.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Unistake coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unistake has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Unistake has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $9,903.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00112399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00843381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,325,890 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unistake is unistake.com.

Unistake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

