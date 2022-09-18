United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

United Natural Foods Company Profile

Shares of UNFI opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.67. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

