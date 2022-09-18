Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.93.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,367 shares of company stock worth $1,229,421 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,745,000 after buying an additional 1,290,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 11.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,753,000 after purchasing an additional 931,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,158,000 after purchasing an additional 252,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

