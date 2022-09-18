Valor Token (VALOR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $783,853.00

Valor Token (VALOR) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One Valor Token coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001364 BTC on major exchanges. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $783,853.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Valor Token

Valor Token launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.com.

Valor Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley.The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger.The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

