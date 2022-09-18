VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Position Lifted by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up 0.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD remained flat at $51.65 on Friday. 1,491,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,029. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $63.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.84.

