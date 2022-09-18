Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 4.9% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,635. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

