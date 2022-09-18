Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $145.68 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.51.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

