Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.86. 235,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,482. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $98.19 and a 52-week high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

