Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,748.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 115,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 108,801 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 687,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,637,000 after acquiring an additional 216,533 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,509,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,525,000 after purchasing an additional 734,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,409.6% in the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 107,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 105,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,815,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,528,125. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $52.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.