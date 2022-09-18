Velas (VLX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.90 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $107.96 million and $1.90 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00087547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00078882 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00020318 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00030445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007571 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Velas’ total supply is 2,352,396,806 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.