Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.68.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 48,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,846,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $251,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

