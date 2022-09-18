Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Charles Mcconnell acquired 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,112.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 715,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,359,808.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,750 shares of company stock worth $70,784.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

