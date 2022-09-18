Vigilare Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.8% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

