Vortex Defi (VTX) Market Capitalization Hits $5,282.67

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $5,282.67 and $89.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004861 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000401 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00031718 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi is a coin. It launched on February 21st, 2021. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. The official website for Vortex Defi is staging.vortexdefi.com. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vortex DeFi plans to provide its users access to all leading platforms and protocols from a single web-based user interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.