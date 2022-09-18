Vulkania Price Hits $0.0529 on Major Exchanges (VLK)

Vulkania (VLK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Vulkania coin can currently be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulkania has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $8,067.00 worth of Vulkania was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulkania has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00110174 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00848231 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Vulkania Coin Profile
Vulkania’s total supply is 38,767,521 coins and its circulating supply is 20,351,814 coins. Vulkania’s official Twitter account is @VulkaniaApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Vulkania Coin Trading
