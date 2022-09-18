Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after acquiring an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $133.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average is $136.29.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

