Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.41.

NYSE:WMT opened at $133.19 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.95 and a 200 day moving average of $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

