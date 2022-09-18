WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.0867

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $188.27 million and $8.57 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00110752 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,443.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002311 BTC.
WAX Profile
WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,933,427,758 coins and its circulating supply is 2,171,955,451 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling WAX
