Wedbush Boosts Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target to $25.00

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wedbush to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

ALPN opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.59. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,207,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 12,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

