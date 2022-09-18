Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 101,513 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,783,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.52. 478,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,392. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.53 and a 200-day moving average of $140.42.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

