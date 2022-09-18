Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 10,212 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $205.25. The company had a trading volume of 769,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,189. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.65 and its 200-day moving average is $216.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

