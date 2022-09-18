Wedmont Private Capital Sells 441 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 149.1% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 62,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.20. 8,211,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,108. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average is $94.94. The company has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

