Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,099 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 5.1% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.63 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.40.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

