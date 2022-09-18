Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.08

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.08 and traded as low as C$8.09. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$8.26, with a volume of 1,037,726 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDO. TD Securities cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Wesdome Gold Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.44.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.06.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$61.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

