West Oak Capital LLC Sells 395 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,023 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Oracle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,121 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 215,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 2.0 %

ORCL opened at $68.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.82.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.