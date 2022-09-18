Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Down 17.3% in August

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $117,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 24.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

DMO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 19,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,365. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

