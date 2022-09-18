Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Short Interest Down 29.9% in August

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the August 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 848,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,027. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $100.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAB. Raymond James began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $278,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

