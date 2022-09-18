WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

WSC opened at $41.73 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

