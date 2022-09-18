Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $118.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.14.
A number of analysts have commented on WIX shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.
Wix.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WIX opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $215.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 105.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 93.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wix.com (WIX)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.