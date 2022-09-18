Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $118.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIXGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.14.

A number of analysts have commented on WIX shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $215.22.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 105.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 93.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

