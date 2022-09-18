WOM Protocol Market Cap Reaches $5.52 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0522 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $3.43 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

