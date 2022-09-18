Xend Finance Price Hits $0.0292 on Top Exchanges (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $101,194.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xend Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

