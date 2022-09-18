ZeroSwap Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $526,678.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00111060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.00848105 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZeroSwap is https://reddit.com/r/ZeroSwapLabs. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee.”

