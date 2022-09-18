Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in August

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,900 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 3,872,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,004.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut ZIP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

ZIP Stock Performance

ZIP stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. ZIP has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $5.51.

About ZIP

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit, digital retail finance, and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Zip Business.

