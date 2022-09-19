144,123 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 144,123 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,886 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after purchasing an additional 69,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.52. 154,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,522,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.