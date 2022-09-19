144,123 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 144,123 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,886 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after purchasing an additional 69,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.52. 154,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,522,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

