1,861 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,627. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

