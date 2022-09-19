1World Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (1WO)

1World (1WO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 19th. 1World has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $5,944.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 1World has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00120144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.00858852 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

